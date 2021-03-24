Flaming Lips launch range of THC-infused gummies and At The Movies On Quaaludes video

Renowned psychedelia advocates The Flaming Lips have launched a range of THC-infused, brain-shaped gummies.

The gummies come via Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne's new cannabis brand Love Yer Brain, and will be available for medical marijuana patients in Oklahoma from April 20.

Love Yer Brain, which boasts the motto "Cannabis For Creative Humans", promises to allow patients to "take a trip inside the brain of Wayne Coyne with cannabis infused edibles crafted in Oklahoma." The gummies will be sold in 100mg and 250mg packs, with flavour options including watermelon, green apple, and raspberry.

In more drug-related Flaming Lips news, the band have launched a video for At the Movies on Quaaludes, a song taken from the band's latest American Head album.

With lyrics like "We destroy our brains/'Til we believe we're dead/It's the American dream/In the American head", it'll be no surprise to learn that the dreamy At the Movies on Quaaludes is a song swaddled in sedative sonics, with a video to match.

“American Head, for me, is about nostalgia," says director Clark Duke. "For home, for childhood, for places and events and times you’ll never forget. I stumbled upon this lost, long-forgotten Super-8 footage of my brother, Chandler, wandering the state of Arkansas circa 2005.

"When I watched this eerie, silent film, all I could think about was… the first time I heard American Head… the first time I made a music video for a band. My favourite band."

To celebrate the gummie launch, Flaming Lips will be appearing in another of their bubble concerts, where band and audience members are separated in giant inflatable bubbles.

Each bubble is equipped with a fan, a water bottle, a towel to remove condensation from the inside of the sphere, and a Bluetooth speaker to receive sound from the stage. Each ball also includes a pair of signs: one reading “I gotta go pee," and another "It’s hot in here”, to attract staff in a position to offer assistance.

The latest show will take place at the Criterion in Oklahoma City – scene of the band's first bubble show, back in January, and two subsequent shows earlier this month – on April 20, and tickets will go on sale this Friday.