Five Finger Death Punch trick Labonte into singing about dicks

Five Finger Death Punch tricked stand-in vocalist Phil Labonte into singing about dicks at their recent show in Duluth, Georgia.

The All That Remains man had been filling in for Ivan Moody on their North American trek, and they certainly had their fun with the temporary recruit during their final tour stop at Duluth’s Infinite Energy Center.

The band and crew changed the words in their song The Bleeding from “I remember when all the games began” to “I remember when all the dicks began” on the screen – and also fixed a dildo onto Labonte’s microphone stand.

Given the last-minute nature of stepping in for Five Finger Death Punch, Labonte ended up singing the lyrics.

Watch the clip below.

Moody sat out the rest of the tour after suffering what he called a “mental moment” on stage late last month. He appeared to claim that his mother was dying, when his sister said she wasn’t.

The singer has suffered ongoing substance abuse problems.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory said: “Ivan is our brother and we fully and wholeheartedly support him in taking care of himself so he can get well as soon as possible.

“We discussed cancelling the remaining shows, but the response from the other bands on the tour was so overwhelmingly supportive that we decided to move forward.”

Labonte – a close friend of Moody’s and an ex-serviceman – added: “I got their six and stepped up right away. I’m honoured to be able to help and give Ivan a chance to take care of himself.”

Five Finger Death Punch have festival appearances scheduled in Latin America and Europe in 2017.

A photo posted by on

May 06: Buenos Aires Maximus Festival, Argentina

May 13: Sao Paolo Maximus Festival, Brazil

Jun 02-04: Rock Am Ring festival, Germany

Jun 02-04: Rock Am Park festival, Germany

Jun 09: Download festival, UK

Jun 14: Nova Rock festival, Austria

The Top 10 Best Five Finger Death Punch Songs