Alice Cooper to tour UK with The Mission, The Tubes

Veteran shock-rocker Alice Cooper has announced his first UK tour in five years.

He’ll play five shows in November 2017 in a triple-bill with The Mission and The Tubes.

Those shows follow a run of North American dates which kick off in April, then a handful of European appearances over the summer.

Cooper recently reported that he was writing new music with the surviving members of the original Alice Cooper band, Michael Bruce, Dennis Dunaway and Neal Smith – but he wasn’t certain whether they’d appear on his next album.

The frontman said: “We’re recording demos right now. We have three songs from the original band that we’re going to see if we can turn into something.

“If not, we tried. But Neal, Mike, Dennis and I wrote songs together. We know the best 10 songs are going to make the album. It doesn’t matter where they came from.”

No release date for the title, to be recorded with classic-era producer Bob Ezrin, has yet been confirmed.

UK tickets go on general sale at 9am on December 16 (Friday) with a fan pre-sale at 9am tomorrow. Also on offer are pre-show and VIP packages.

Alice Cooper US, Europe tour 2017

Apr 21: Biloxi Beau Rivage Resort, MS

Apr 22: Tupelo BancorpSouth Arena, MS

Apr 23: Springfield Prairie Capitol Convention Center, IL

Apr 25: Charleston Municipal Auditorium, WV

Apr 26: Norfolk Chrysler Hall, VA

Apr 27: Salem Civi Center, VA

Apr 29: Cherokee Event Center, NC

May 04: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

May 06: Durant Choctaw Grant Theatre, OK

May 07: Midland Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, TX

May 08: San Antonio Tobin Center, TX

May 10: Corpus Christi American Bank Center, TX

Jul 21: Tromso Bukta City Festival, Norway

Aug 02: Dresden Junge Garden, Germany

Aug 03: Szekesfehervar Frezen Fest, Hungary

Alice Cooper, The Mission, The Tubes UK tour 2017

Nov 11: Leeds First Direct Arena

Nov 12: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Nov 14: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Nov 15: Manchester Arena

Nov 16: London SSE Arena, Wembley

