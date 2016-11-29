Five Finger Death Punch tease new song

Five Finger Death Punch have teased a brand new song in a backstage video captured while on the road.

The video features footage from their time on the road in support of their latest album Got Your Six.

The promo comes as troubled frontman Ivan Moody suffered another onstage meltdown last weekend. He appeared to suggest his mum was dying after apologising for his sub-par performance.

His sister denied the claim, saying his mum was “fine” and “healthy” before adding, “I believe that Ivan was drunk and used that as an excuse for his horrid behaviour.”

Bassist Chris Kael helped the singer offstage, before telling the audience: “As you can see, tonight is a very emotional night. We tried to put on a show for you guys, but sometimes things are heavier than even we can imagine.

“We need to get back there and be with our frontman. We’ve to get back there with our brother. Take care of the family.”

Five Finger Death Punch continue a North American tour, with European dates to follow next year.

Nov 29: Syracuse War Memorial Arena, NY

Dec 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Dec 02: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Dec 03: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Dec 05: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Dec 06: Charleston Civic Center, WV

Dec 08: Orlando Amway Arena, FL

Dec 09: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Dec 10: Duluth Infinite Energy Center, GA

Nov 25: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Nov 26: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Nov 27: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Jun 02-04: Rock Am Ring festival, Germany

Jun 02-04: Rock Am Park festival, Germany

Jun 09: Download festival, UK

Jun 14: Nova Rock festival, Austria

The Top 10 Best Five Finger Death Punch Songs