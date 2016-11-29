Kiss add UK dates to European tour

Kiss have extended their 2017 European tour, adding dates in the UK, Denmark, Italy and the Czech Republic.
This week the band revealed a run of shows starting on May 1. Now they’ve listed eight new dates, taking their schedule up to the end of the month.
Bassist Gene Simmons recently said of the Kiss approach to performing: “All that matters is what happens on that stage – that’s electric church.
“It’s our job – anyone who gets up on that stage – to create magic time. To take you away, just for those few hours… and then you get back to gravity, and all the chaos that’s out there.”
Tickets go on general sale at 9am on December 2 via TeamRock Tickets and other retailers.
Kiss updated European tour 2017
May 01: Moscow Olympiski, Russia
May 04: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland
May 06: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden
May 07: Oslo Spekrun, Norway
May 09: Horsens Forum, Denmark
May 10: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden
May 12: Dortmund Westfallenhalle, Germany
May 13: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
May 15: Torino Pala Alpitour, Italy
May 16: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
May 18: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
May 20: Brno BCC, Czech Republic
May 21: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
May 23: Franfurt Festhalle, German
May 24: Rotterdam Ahoy, Holland
May 27: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
May 28: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK
May 30: Manchester Arena, U
May 31: London O2 Arena, UK