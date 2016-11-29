Black Sabbath arts legacy programme goes global

A fan-focused project exploring the impact of Black Sabbath on arts and culture will go global on the day the band play their final show.

The Home Of Metal programme is currently based in the band’s home city of Birmingham, where they’ll perform the last two dates of their The End world tour on February 2 and 4 next year.

And on February 4, Home Of Metal creators Capsule will launch a three-year worldwide initiative after securing £450,000 in funding from Arts Council England.

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi says: “An artist or band’s success can be measured by their relationship with the fans, and the Home Of Metal exhibition brought home just how dedicated and loyal ours are.

“It’s always humbling to realise how you’ve touched people’s lives with your music. A project where fans are actively involved will be great.”

Capsule say they’re “inspired by the story of how four working-class lads from Birmingham changed the face of music.” They aim to extend their project to North America, Brazil, Chile, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and beyond, using an expanding digital archive, social media contact and international touring exhibitions.

The organisation’s Lisa Meyer reports: “This support from Arts Council England will enable us to develop the next phase of Home Of Metal. We’ll be celebrating what’s at the heart of the genre – the fans.”

Iommi recently confirmed that one of the main reasons behind Sabbath’s retirement is his post-cancer health status. But asked about the chance of festival appearances in the future, he said: “I wouldn’t write that off. That’s possible. Or even doing an album.”

The End tour runs in South America until December 4 before returning to the UK for the last seven shows in January and February.

Nov 30: Curitiba Pedrerira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Dec 02: Rio Praca Da Apoteose, Brazil

Dec 04: Sao Paulo Estadio Do Morumbi, Brazil

Jan 20: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jan 22: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 26: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jan 29: London O2, UK

Jan 31: London O2, UK

Feb 02: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

