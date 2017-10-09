Five Finger Death Punch team up with Maria Brink for The Bleeding

Video footage has emerged showing In This Moment vocalist Maria Brink joining Five Finger Death Punch onstage over the weekend.

The performance was filmed at the Rock Allegiance festival in Camden, New Jersey, and shows Brink hook up with Ivan Moody and co for a unique version of The Bleeding, which originally featured on 5FDP’s 2007 debut album The Way Of The Fist.

The footage also shows frontman Moody make the day of a six-year-old fan, who receives a signed baseball bat from the singer before the start of the song.

Brink previously sang on Five Finger Death Punch’s track Anywhere But Here, which appeared on their 2013 album The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell Volume 1.

Last week, Five Finger Death Punch launched a lyric video for Ain’t My Last Dance.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory said: “We thought this was the perfect song to address the various rumours circulating out there. Ivan is doing great and the band is firing on all cylinders.

“Not just isn’t this our ‘last dance’ but as we are gearing up for the European tour, we are kicking it up a notch and building our biggest stage show to date.”

Next month, Five Finger Death Punch will tour across Europe with In Flames and Of Mice & Men. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Nov 14: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

Nov 16: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Nov 17: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Nov 20: Copenhagen Scandinavium, Denmark

Nov 21: Hamburg Sportshalle, Germany

Nov 22: Berlin Velodrome, Germany

Nov 24: Oberhausen KP Arena, Germany

Nov 26: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic (with Of Mice & Men)

Nov 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland (with Of Mice & Men)

Nov 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 30: Padova Geox Theatre, Italy (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 02: Stuttgart HMH Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 04: Paris Olympia, France (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 11: Madrid Wizink Centre, Spain

Dec 12: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Dec 14: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 15: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 17: Birmingham BCA, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 18: Glasgow Hydro, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 20: Leeds Arena, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 21: London Wembley Arena, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

The Top 10 Best Five Finger Death Punch Songs