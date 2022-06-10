Five Finger Death Punch release new track Welcome To The Circus

Five Finger Death Punch have lashed out with new track Welcome To The Circus.

In the lyric video for the latest song to appear from upcoming album Afterlife, it’s clear that vocalist Ivan Moody has no time for the way life seems like a gameshow in the post-truth world.

“You gotta kill somebody to thrill somebody / Everybody’s got a reason to bleed / You’ve gotta fuck somebody to know somebody / That motherfucker ain’t me,” he growls.

A label statement said: “Already receiving critical acclaim with IOU and AfterLife, the band is gearing up to release their most innovative body of work yet, as they began to reveal their Metaverse project. The interactive virtual world will be a gamified fan club experience, developed on the near photorealistic Unreal Engine and providing an extension of the band’s existing Fan Club app in the near future.”

Announcing their ninth album, guitarist Zoltan Bathory said 5FDP had established a “ground zero” with their signature sound, meaning they could return to it whenever they wanted. “So when we started this record, there was an excitement of impending musical adventures – we knew we could step away as far as we wanted to.

“This resulted in an album that is way more diverse than our previous ones, while it feels more unified, because there is a framework of overarching stories in Ivan’s lyrics and interconnecting musical motifs between songs.

“It was not planned as a concept album, but we were so hyper-focused on painting a complete picture, it somehow feels like one... We are very proud of it and are just as impatient as the fans waiting for the release, can’t wait to share it.”

5FDP kick off a European tour on June 12, with North American dates commencing on August 19.