Five Finger Death Punch launch gnarly new single IOU, confirm album details

Five Finger Death Punch have dropped a second track from their upcoming, ninth studio album, AfterLife. New song IOU follows in the hard-hitting footsteps of the title track, which was released last month. Afterlife will be released on August 19, and is available to pre-order now.

“It is our ninth album so at this point, we have legions of loyal fans, and our signature sound is more than established," says guitarist Zoltan Bathory. "It became its own island, our ground zero we operate from and we can always come back to. So when we started this record, there was an excitement of impending musical adventures, we knew we could step away as far as we wanted to, there was a freedom of truly 'anything goes.

"This resulted in an album that is way more diverse than our previous ones, while it feels more unified, because there is a framework of overarching stories in Ivan’s lyrics and interconnecting musical motifs between songs. It was not planned as a concept album, but we were so hyper-focused on painting a complete picture, it somehow feels like one... We are very proud of it and are just as impatient as the fans waiting for the release, can’t wait to share it."

The official lyric video for IOU provides fans with their first look into the Metaverse project the band have been working on, an interactive virtual world that will work as an extension of the band’s existing Fan Club app.

Fiver Finger Death Punch embark on a European tour of festival and arena shows next month, and kick off a lengthy US arena tour with Megadeth, The Hu and Fire From The Gods in August. Tickets are on sale now, full dates below.

Afterlife tracklist

1. Welcome To The Circus

2. AfterLife

3. Times Like These

4. Roll Dem Bones

5. Pick Up Behind You

6. Judgment Day

7. IOU

8. Thanks For Asking

9. Blood And Tar

10. All I Know

11. Gold Gutter

12. The End

Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock Festival, Austria

Jun 14: Mönchengladbach Sparkassen Park, Germany

Jun 15: Berlin Wuhlheide, Germany

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 20: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Jun 22: Prague Letňany Airport, Czech Republic

Jun 24: Hockenheim Download, Germany

Jun 25: Oslo Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jun 27: Sandviken Göransson Arena, Sweden

Jun 28: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jun 29: Frauenfeld Grosse Allmend, Switzerland

Jul 02: Belgrade Tašmajdan, Serbia

Jul 03: Sofia nHills Of Rock Festival, Bulgaria

Jul 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Jul 06: Warsaw COS Torwar, Poland

Jul 08: Tampere Hakametsä Parking Area, Finland

Jul 09: Oulu Rock In The City, Finland

Aug 19: Portland RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, OR

Aug 20: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 23: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 24: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 26: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 27: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 30: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 01: Del Valle Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Sep 02: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman, TX

Sep 06: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 07: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

Sep 09: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Sep 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 12: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 14: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 15: Camden Waterfront Music Pavilion, NJ

Sep 17: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME

Sep 18: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Sep 20: Syracuse St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Sep 21: Pittsburgh The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Sep 23: Scranton Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Sep 24: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Sep 27: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Sep 28: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Sep 30: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, IL

Oct 01: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Oct 04: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Oct 05: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Oct 07: Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater, WI

Oct 08: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Oct 10: Atlanta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 12: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Oct 14: Denver Ball Arena, SO

Oct 15: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

