Five Finger Death Punch launch lyric video for When The Seasons Change

Five Finger Death Punch - And Justice For None 1. Fake

2. Top Of The World

3. Sham Pain

4. Blue On Black

5. Fire In The Hole

6. I Refuse

7. It Doesn’t Matter

8. When The Seasons Change

9. Stuck In My Ways

10. Rock Bottom

11. Gone Away

12. Bloody

13. Will The Sun Ever Rise

Five Finger Death Punch have shared a lyric video for their new single When The Seasons Change.

It’s the latest track taken from the band’s upcoming studio album And Justice For None, with Sham Pain and Fake previously revealed.

The follow-up to 2015’s Got Your Six will arrive on May 18.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory says: “This song is about loyalty, the kind of loyalty that doesn’t crumble in the face of adversity, which we have faced many times throughout our career and in our lives.

“This is a very human subject everyone can relate to and it is something this world can use more of.”

Five Finger Death Punch will head out on tour across North America throughout the summer with Breaking Benjamin, with Bathory saying: “When I’m asked for a tour quote I’m always scratching my head… Is there anything to add?

“We are putting together 2018’s biggest hard rock tour of the summer – where even the first band on the bill has a massive hit single around the world. There will be fire.”

And Justice For None is now available for pre-order in a variety of bundle packs from the official 5FDP website and via other outlets.