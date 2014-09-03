FFDP Zoltan Bathory's Six Riffs To Drive A Tank To

About to drive a war machine into battle? Well here's what the Five Finger Death Punch guitarist recommends you stick on the speakers...
Pantera – This Love
“I like the contrast between the clean guitars and when they hit it. Pantera’s all about the groove.”
Iron Maiden – Wrathchild
“What happens in Wrathchild is that the bass and the guitar really come together to create something interesting.”
Accept – Fast As A Shark
“Wolf Hoffmann is one of my all-time favourite guitarists. He’s someone who is in full control of their instrument.”
Scorpions – Rock You Like A Hurricane
“There’s not a single person that doesn’t throw their fist in the air when that main riff comes on. Both the Shenkers can really, really play.”
Metallica – Seek & Destroy
“If I wanted to do a show and the soundtrack has to tell you it’s going to be about heavy metal, what riff would I use? It would be Seek And Destroy.”
Killswitch Engage – The End Of Heartache
“They’re a US band but they build things up in a very European style; building up those harmonies!”
Find out more about the Riffs That Shook The World in the new issue of Metal Hammer.