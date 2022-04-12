Five Finger Death Punch unleash new album title track AfterLife, announce US/Canada tour

Five Finger Death Punch have dropped the title-track of their forthcoming ninth studio album, AfterLife.

Produced by Kevin Churko, the follow-up to 2020's F8 is due to arrive later this year, although the album has not yet been given an official release date.

To coincide with the release of the new single, the Las Vegas quintet have announced a 2022 North American headlining tour, presented by Live Nation.

Kicking off in Portland, Oregon on August 19, the tour will span over 30 dates, and see Ivan Moody and co. making stops in Auburn, Mountain View, Irvine and more, before closing out on October 15 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Joining 5FDP on the road will be Megadeth, with additional support from The HU, and Fire From The Gods.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, April 15 at 10am local time.

In further news, the band have additionally announced the launch of the official Five Finger Death Punch Fan Club. Fans joining will have exclusive first access to presale tickets before anyone else starting today (April 12) at 10am local time.

The Fan Club is available as a stand-alone app in the Apple, Android and Google Play app stores.

Listen below:

Aug 19: Portland RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, OR

Aug 20: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 23: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 24: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 26: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 27: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 30: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 01: Del Valle Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Sep 02: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman, TX

Sep 06: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 07: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

Sep 09: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Sep 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 12: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 14: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 15: Camden Waterfront Music Pavilion, NJ

Sep 17: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME

Sep 18: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Sep 20: Syracuse St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Sep 21: Pittsburgh The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Sep 23: Scranton Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Sep 24: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Sep 27: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Sep 28: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Sep 30: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, IL

Oct 01: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Oct 04: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Oct 05: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Oct 07: Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater, WI

Oct 08: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Oct 10: Atlanta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 12: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Oct 14: Denver Ball Arena, SO

Oct 15: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

