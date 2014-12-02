Fish reschedules Euro dates

Fish has announced a string of rescheduled dates across mainland Europe after illness forced the postponement of the originals.

The singer last month called off a series of appearances after being diagnosed with viral laryngitis, making it impossible for him to perform. It followed the cancellation of earlier dates as a result of guitarist Robin Boult’s own illness.

His December UK dates, in support of acclaimed 2013 album A Feast Of Consequences, remain unaffected.

Fish says: “Shows that aren’t in this schedule did not have available dates or did not fit into the routing – which, as you can see, is demanding to say the least. For ‘days off’ read ‘travel days.’ Manager Yatta and the promoters did a marvellous job saving what we could. No more shows will be added to this itinerary.”

He adds: “Sorry for any inconvenience, but this was beyond my control. Especially, sorry to the Spanish fans, but it was impossible to reach both cities on the dates that were made available from the venues.”

Fish’s daughter Tara Nowy last month wrote a light-hearted account of life on tour with the band, noting: “Glitz and glam have left the building. The other week we were stuck at a lay-by for 10 hours. I decided to put on a face mask to try and feel a little bit more like a woman. This resulted in me standing over a gutter in my PJs and flip-flops at the side of a German motorway, pouring a bottle of water over myself and wiping it off with kitchen towel. Life on tour is considered glamorous by people who haven’t witnessed the realities – it’s not glamorous at all.”

Dec 06: Exeter Phoenix

Dec 07: Bristol The Fleece

Dec 08: Wolverhampton Robin 2

Dec 09: Cardiff The Globe

Dec 11: Norwich Waterfront

Dec 12: London Islington Assembly Hall

Dec 13: Northampton New Roadmender

Dec 15: Reading Sub 89

Dec 16: Brighton Concorde 2

Dec 18: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Dec 19: Liverpool O2 Academy

Dec 20: Sheffield City Hall

Dec 21: Glasgow O2 ABC

Jan 27: Paris

Jan 30: Cologne

Jan 31: Erfurt

Feb 02: Prattein

Feb 04: Rammstein

Feb 05: Lyon

Feb 07: Mestre

Feb 08: Milan

Feb 10: Arles

Feb 12: Rome

Feb 13: Florence

Feb 14: Nice

Feb 16: Verviers