Fish releases trailer video for Vigil's End stream

Fish has released a new video trailer for his upcoming live stream of Viigil's End, his final ever performance of his 1989 debut album A Vigil In A Wilderness Of Mirrors, which you can watch below.

This unique concert was recorded live in front of a rapturous, sold-out audience at The Assembly Rooms in Royal Leamington Spa on the final night of Fish's recent tour on November 24. The show will be available to watch on demand from 7pm on December 17 and available until 11pm on December 19.

"Walking out on the stage at Glasgow O2 just a few weeks ago was incredible," he says. "The reaction from the crowd was overwhelming and we were all choking up with emotion. It had been 20 months since we'd last played live and the expectations were high on both sides. The new band line up clicked into place faster than anyone thought and the performances were all magical, with the crowds so uplifting every night. We were all just so pleased to be playing live again and it showed. The reviews were incredible right from the off.



“By the time we reached the Assembly Rooms in Leamington, where we had the film crew waiting to capture us in front of a sold out crowd, we were on full beam and up to gig speed and beyond. The show turned out to be incredibly special as it was a mix of relief reaching there in one piece while at the same time the band had come together and been recognised as a special line up, possibly the best for a very long time.



“It was sad that we'd be splitting up after this show and I think that propelled us into delivering a performance that was befitting to the occasion and left us a memory to be proud of. I think we achieved that with style and I’m so pleased to enable the fans who were missing out on this special setlist to at least see and hear it on the global broadcast.”

