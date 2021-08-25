Fish announces final Vigil performance

Fish has announced a final ever performance of his 1990 debut album Vigil In A Wilderness Of Mirrors, Vigil's End, at Leamington Assembly for November 24, 2021, one of Fish's favourite venues.

This unique concert will be recorded and post-produced as a full multi-camera video shoot for a one-time only global broadcast on December 17. Fish will announce further details of how fans can purchase access to the global broadcast as part of this week’s Fish On Friday show, at 5pm which you can access here.

"Losing all the European shows yet again to the pandemic was a huge blow, especially when I was so excited about taking both the full Vigil album out on the road together with Weltschmerz after its astounding reception from fans and media alike." says Fish. "It was going to be the end of an era and a celebration of two hugely important albums in my career. My farewell tour was originally planned to begin at the end of 2021 after I had taken Vigil and Weltschmerz out but all the timings became derailed and I had to make a tough decision to curtail the tour and move my farewell tour to at least the end of 2022.



"I was fully aware of the massive disappointment especially from my European fans which is why I decided to set up a global broadcast of a recorded show to at least provide some compensation for missing out on this historical career event. Playing Vigil, my first solo album from 1990 in its entirety together, with tracks from Weltschmerz my final album from 2020 provides a spiritual bookend of sorts and sets me up for the Farewell tour starting late next year. It's a beautiful piece of synchronicity if I do say so myself and the show at Leamington Assembly Rooms is the perfect way to say farewell to this particular era.”

The farewell show will run for over two and a half hours and will also include a special ‘extras’ bundle offering fans the chance to view exclusive backstage footage content, soundcheck highlights, behind the scenes interviews, a gear ‘walk through’ from the band members and an exclusive piece of collectible artwork from long-time collaborator and acclaimed designer Mark Wilkinson. All fans who purchase a ticket to the Leamington Spa live show will also receive a special code to access the extra bundle offering on the night of the concert broadcast.

“It made complete sense to revisit the venue and create an intimate yet electric environment to film and record the event for future broadcast as an unique experience," Fish adds. "I know the fans who attend will lift us to a place that will be captured on camera for the viewers across the world. And in some way this will satisfy the international demand that has been out there since the release of Weltschmerz in October 2020. Broadcast just ahead of Christmas, it will be a celebration indeed!"

Fish will be joined onstage by band members including Steve Vantsis (bass), Gavin Griffiths (drums), John Mitchell (guitar), Doris Brendel (backing vocals) and new keyboardist Spencer Cozens who has formerly performed for John Martyn, Joan Armatrading and Paul Rodgers to name a few.

Fish 2021 Tour dates:

Nov 14: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 15: Frome Cheese and Grain

Nov 16: Southampton The 1865

Nov 18: Cambridge Junction

Nov 19: Sheffield O2 Academy

Nov 20: Liverpool O2 Academy

Nov 24: Royal Leamington Spa The Assembly

