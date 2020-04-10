Fish, Jordan Rudess, Marillion and more online events today

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Fish

The former Marillion frontman will be hosting a live Q+A stream on his own Facebook page at 6pm (BST)

Brian Cummins

The singer in Genesis tribute band The Carpet Crawlers and former Security Project singer will be performing Peter Gabriel songs this evening on the Carpet Crawlers Facebook page at 7pm (BST)

Marillion

The prog rockers, who released a lockdown version of Easter earlier today, are having a Quiz Night hosted by keyboard player Mark Kelly on their official Facebook page at 8pm (BST)

Jordan Rudess

And of course there'll be a brand new nightly piano meditation from the Dream Theater keyboard player this evening via his Facebook page at 9pm (BST)

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe and prog on