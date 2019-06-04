Fish announces 2020 Weltschmerz UK tour

Fish has revealed that he’ll head out on tour across the UK in 2020.

The vocalist has lined up an initial run of 12 dates, kicking off at Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree on March 13 and wrapping up with a set at the Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh on March 28.

Fish will be joined by special guest Doris Brendel.

The shows have been lined up in support of Fish’s final studio album Weltschmerz, which will now be released in January/February 2020.

Speaking about his live plans, Fish says: “I deliberately chose smaller more relatively intimate venues for the opening round of shows so I can play about with set lists and routines in preparation for what could be a long year.

“There are already plans for more UK and European dates in the autumn with attempts made to capture more open airs next summer with indoor shows joining the dots.

“At the moment these are the fully confirmed gigs and tickets are on sale now.”

The vocalist had originally planned to launch the follow-up to 2013’s A Feast Of Consequences in 2017 and retire in 2018, but shoulder surgery disrupted his plans. Fish then checked in back in January to report that due to family matters, the record would have to be pushed back further.

Along with material from Weltschmerz, the 2020 dates will also see Fish perform his debut solo album Vigil In A Wilderness Of Mirrors in full to mark its 30th anniversary.

Fish 2020 UK tour dates

March 13: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Mar 15: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Mar 16: London Islington Assembly Hall

Mar 17: London Islington Assembly Hall

Mar 19: Cardiff Y Plas

Mar 20: Frome Cheese And Grain

Mar 21: Northampton Roadmender

Mar 23: Brighton Concorde

Mar 24: Bury St Edmunds Apex

Mar 25: Wolverhampton KK’s Steelmill

Mar 27: Manchester O2 Academy

Mar 28: Edinburgh Queen’s Hall