Finnish prog metallers Humavoid release lyric video for Fortune For Demise

Finnish djent/prog metal quartet Humavoid have released a lyric video for Fortune For Demise. The song is taken from the band's recently released album Lidless which came out via Noble Demon Records.

"Lyrically the song raises a question whether it is truly a fulfilling objective to merely live an easy life, emphasizing entertainment over effort. Musically it is the perfect opener, bringing out some of the craziest and catchiest hooks on the album. By no means an easy listen, but rather holding you in its grip from the beginning until the end!“

The band describe Lidless as "ten tracks of sophisticated madness, being an album filled with an unpredictable blend of prog metal that effortlessly shifts from chaotic beating to contagious refrains and back!"

The album also features a guest appearance by the Finnish jazz pianist Iiro Rantala on the song Aluminum Rain.

(Image credit: Humavoid)

Humavoid: Lidless

01. Fortune For Demise

02. Lidless

03. Aluminum Rain

04. Inside 1

05. Matter

06. What You Hide

07. Inside 2

08. The Breathing Method

09. Undercurrent

10. Drywall Cracks