Fernando Perdomo premieres video for The Architect with Prog

Out To Sea is the debut instrumental progressive rock album by multi-instrumentalist and producer Fernando Perdomo, who is also the guitarist and bassist of the Dave Kerzner Band. The album is out today via Cherry Red.

Out To Sea draws inspiration from the likes of Steve Hackett, Peter Banks, Steve Howe, and Jan Akkerman. Acclaimed artist Paul Whitehead (Genesis, Van der Graaf Generator) painted the cover image. While all instruments on the record were played by Fernando, save one drum track, he has put together a stellar group to perform the music of Out To Sea live that features Fernando Perdomo (Guitars), Vic Kingsley (Guitars), Roger Houdaille (bass) and Derek Cintron (drums).

Fernando is personally donating $1 for every copy of the album sold to Macmillan Caring Locally (http://www.macmillanlocal.org/about-us.php), a charity chosen by Lisa Wetton for donations from Fernando’s release of his Starless cover in honour of John Wetton. The Starless cover is the bonus track on the Cherry Red version of the album Out To Sea.

The tracklisting is as follows:

The Architect (Tribute to Peter Banks)

Out To Sea

De Boerderij

Roses Spread All Over The World

The Future According To Roye (Tribute To Roye Albrighton)

The Dream

Sonja

Dreaming In Stereo Suite

Bonus Track:Starless (cover, Tribute To John Wetton)

Fernando expects to release Out To Sea 2 in autumn 2018. For more information see his website.

To purchase Fernando Perdomo's Out To Sea see here.