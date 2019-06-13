Fernando Perdomo premieres new video for The Stratosphere with Prog

US prog rocker Fernando Perdomo has premiered a brand new video for his song The Stratosphere, taken from his new album Out To Sea 2, that was released earlier this year.

“The Stratosphere is one of my favourite songs from Out To Sea 2,” he says. “I imagined floating through space while recording it. It also has a ‘Sleepwalk’ vibe to the song. I wrote the song on a rare synthesiser from the 70s called the Spectrum by SLM. All the footage in the video was taken from the free NASA archive online and edited together by Cyndi Trissel.”

Fernando Perdomo is confirmed with his Out to Sea Band for the 2020 edition of Cruise To The Edge and On The Blue Cruise.