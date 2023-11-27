Fancy a new guitar? Check out my guide on what to buy at Fender's huge Cyber Monday sale

We may be onto the tail end of Cyber Monday, but there are still countless deals ready to be snapped up; whether it's vinyl you're after, or even music merchandise, you can find everything you need and more on our Cyber Monday music deals page.

For those looking for a new guitar, we've got you too, as there's a huge sale on at Fender right now, with items ready to take home with huge savings.

If you're not sure on what to buy and could do with being shown a few ideas, you're in the right place, as I've compiled a list of the nicest guitars, basses and accessories to make things just that little bit easier. So whether it's a gift for a loved one or a treat for yourself, check out some great options below. Happy shopping!

Limited Edition Stratocaster: $̶1̶,2̶9̶9̶.9̶9̶ now $909.99

This road worn strat is subtly hand-distressed; it'll look as though you've had it for years, having seen the wears and tears of excessive use, and therefore far cooler than one that looks as if its been taken straight out the box. Made in the vintage-style, it has a six-point synchronized tremolo, classic tuning machines and 21 vintage tall frets. Retro!

40th Anniversary Precision Bass: $̶4̶9̶9̶.9̶9̶ now $349.99

A great axe for beginners, start your bass journey in style with this luxurious model that features gold-plated hardware, a gold aluminum pickguard, a bound Indian laurel fingerboard with pearloid block inlays and an engraved anniversary neck plate, complete with a gloss finish throughout. Dazzling.

Limited Edition Malibu Player: $̶4̶4̶9̶.9̶9̶ now $314.99

Shell pink, this malibu acoustic-electric guitar is totally Barbie. Short in scale, it's perfect for smaller hands - reach those chords with ease. It's also fitted with a Fishman pickup/preamp system, so that you can reproduce the guitar's natural sound even when plugged into an amplifier.

Vintera 60s Jazzmaster: $̶1̶,2̶9̶9̶.9̶9̶ now $909.99

A blend of vintage and contemporary features, this guitar features a classic body with a modern neck profile and fingerboard radius, complete with hotter pickups and updated electronics for a bigger sound. It looks funky too, available in either a surf green or three-tone sunburst.

Vintera 60s Telecaster Bigsby: $̶1̶,1̶9̶9̶.9̶9̶ now $839.99

For those with an appreciation for the early Telecaster models, you'll love this. With a period-accurate neck profile, re-voiced pickups and a smart Bigsby tremolo that allows for nifty vibrato effects, it's authentically vintage, but reconfigured for a modern era.

Affinity Series Stratocaster: $̶2̶4̶9̶.9̶9̶ now $149.99

Looking for your first guitar? Look no further than this Strat -it's thin, lightweight, easy to hold and easy to tune. Plus, it's pretty versatile: smoothly jump between genres as you find your sound via its Squier humbucking bridge pickup, single-coil neck and middle pickups. Grab it now with a huge 40% off for a slick $149.99.



Complete the look

Fender custom shop barstool: $̶1̶1̶9̶.9̶9̶ now $60.00

Create your perfect practice space with this super smart 360-degree revolving swivel bar stool. Set it up in the studio, or even behind the home bar for that stylish rock'n'roll look that promises both comfort and durability.

Compression/distortion pedal: $̶1̶6̶9̶.9̶9̶ now $102.00

Big sound, small price. Make this Compugilist® Compressor/Distortion pedal an integral part of your set up, whether its on the stage or to have fun with at home. It's all-analog effects are independently switchable so you can use them solo or stacked, and its complete with LED nobs so you can easily control the settings even in a low-lit area.

Trapper Bass Distortion pedal: $̶1̶6̶9̶.9̶9̶ now $85.00

Flip between a smooth, full sound that packs a clean punch or add some sizzling crunch to your low end with this bass distortion pedal, now ready to take home with a whopping 70% off. Blimey!

