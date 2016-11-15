Fat Wreck Chords unveil 'Not My President' t-shirts

Punk label Fat Wreck Chords are selling a new t-shirt protesting against the election of Donald Trump as US President.

The t-shirt comes in two designs. Both feature an image of Trump and one has the slogan Not My Fucking President. The other reads simply Not My President.

Fat Wreck Chords is run by NOFX frontman Fat Mike Burkett, who previously used the slogan ‘Not My President’ when George W Bush was elected in 2004.

Sales of the shirts will be donated to combat Trump’s “bullshit” policies, the label says.

Burkett says: “Well, today fucking sucks. Can’t believe we have to do this again. Proceeds from the sale of these shirts over the next four years will be donated to organisations working to combat whatever bullshit policies this scumbag attempts to perpetrate on our country and the world.”

Fat Wreck’s co-founder Erin Burkett told Noisy: “We made this shirt because we are deeply saddened that half of this country would cast their vote for a homophobic, sexist, racist, xenophobe that only has his own special interests at heart.”

Trump’s victory over Clinton was met with widespread dismay by much of the rock world. Corey Taylor, Henry Rollins and Rage Against The Machine’s Tim Commerford have told of their shock at the result.

Ted Nugent, however, released a video celebrating Trump’s win.

NOFX Fat Mike makes amends