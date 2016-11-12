Henry Rollins says USA 'threw itself in river' by electing Trump

Henry Rollins says America “tied a rock around its neck and threw itself into a river” by electing Donald Trump.

The Republican billionaire pulled off a sensational victory in this week’s US Presidential election by beating Democrat rival Hillary Clinton.

And after a string of rock stars including Slipknot’s Corey Taylor condemned those who voted for Trump, Rollins has also given his opinion and he has pleaded with the rest of the world to take the result as a warning.

Rollins tells Rolling Stone Australia: “What happened to America can happen to any country. It is of the utmost importance to not only vote whenever possible, but to inform yourself as best you can and hold any and all elected officials to the highest possible scrutiny.

“America just tied a rock around its neck and threw itself into a river. Do not follow.”

Rollins is also not a fan of President-elect Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence, adding: What happened over a period of several months, ending in a gripping few hours, will change the course of American history, and might have enough momentum to affect world events.

“Not only is Trump a danger, his Vice President, Mike Pence, is an extraordinary dipshit.

Ted Nugent is one of the few faces from the world of rock to openly support Trump, saying the country had shown “balls” by electing him.

