Fancy Attending An Exclusive Steve Hackett Album Launch?

Prog has teamed up with Classic Album Sundays, InsideOut records and Steve Hackett to invite you to join us for an exclusive playback of his brand new album Wolflight.

The event will take place at Cecil Sharp House in London on the evening of Monday March 30, starting with a drinks reception at 7pm. The event will feature a special playback of Wolflight (of which Prog magazine said “as ever there’s a real sense that he’s got carte blanche to go wherever he pleases on this record, and that’s exactly what he does.”) and an interview with Steve with Prog Editor Jerry Ewing, which will then be followed by a Q&A session, hosted by Classic Album Sundays.

Tickets for this exclusive event are limited, and will be issued on a first come first served basis. All your need to do enter the draw is register your details here. You’ll also receive a free 30 day trial code for TeamRock+, which will allow you to read the latest issue of Prog, Classic Rock and Metal Hammer online, with instant access to back issues and archive content, the day the issue goes on sale, without the need to download any app.