Family of late Magellan man Trent Gardner set up memorial fund

The family of late Magellan mainman Trent Gardner have set up a memorial fund to help cover the cost of his funeral expenses.

Multi-instrumentalist Gardner died suddenly in Vacaville, California, on June 11. And his family have asked fans for financial help to give him a “dignified burial” and are seeking $8000.

His son Trent Gardner II says: “My father affected people all over the world with his music and my family and I are grateful and humbled by any size of donation that you are able to give.”

Gardner II reports he’ll maintain his father’s website and catalogue of music, and adds: “I hope that he, like his music, is now able to transcend all things temporal and that he is now able to make the music he always wanted.”

To make a donation, visit the Official Trent Gardner Memorial Go Fund me page.