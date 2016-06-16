Peter Gabriel releases I’m Amazing stream

Peter Gabriel has released a stream of the track I’m Amazing.

The song will be available across all digital services tomorrow (June 17) and is the first material to be released by the former Genesis man since 2013’s Show Yourself.

Gabriel says: “I wrote a song a few years back – I’m Amazing, which was, in part, inspired by Muhammad Ali’s life and struggles.

“And at the time of his death, when so many people are celebrating his life and thinking about all he achieved, it seemed the right time to release it.”

Last month, Gabriel revealed his albums So, Us and Up would be reissued on vinyl on July 15. The remastered editions were recorded at half-speed to deliver the “maximum sound range.”