Falling In Reverse release single Coming Home

Falling In Reverse have issued their new single, Coming Home.

It’s their first new material since their third studio album Just Like You in 2015. They announced the release without warning along with the caption “we are coming home.” Listen to it below.

Earlier this year frontman Ronnie Radke said their next album would focus on “feeling” and would sound like “nothing they have ever done before.”

He said: “It’s a huge left turn. Every song is very vibey, There’s more feeling in it instead of a lot of metal. We’re challenging ourselves now more than we ever have in the weirdest ways possible, because you would think writing the craziest solo or riffs would be the challenging part.

“But the challenging part is trying to stick to a theme and not go all over the place like we would normally do.”

Radke has hit headlines for his chequered past, which includes a stint in prison for battery that resulted in him being dropped from Escape The Fate in 2008. But he remains unapologetic about his much-maligned rockstar reputation.

The singer said last year: “No ‘icon’ has ever just stayed the same, they don’t stay stagnant. As long as the songs are there, you can look however you want to after that. You can’t have one without the other.

“Everyone wanted to talk about how horrible Kanye’s album Yeezus was, so any new look Kanye came up with didn’t matter. I think our songs are there and I am the way I am. I don’t change who I am for this band.”

They’ll hit the road across the US next year on their The End Is Near tour with Issues, Motionless In White, Dangerkids and Dead Girls Academy.

Jan 13: Tempe Marquee, AZ

Jan 14: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

Jan 15: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Jan 17: San Antonio Alamo City Hall, TX

Jan 18: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Jan 19: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Jan 21: Oklahoma Diamond Ballroom, OK

Jan 22: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

Jan 24: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Jan 26: Richmond National, VA

Jan 27: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Jan 28: Philadelphia Fillmore, PA

Jan 29: Silver Spring Fillmore, MD

Jan 31: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Feb 01: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Feb 02: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Feb 03: St Louis Pageant, MO

Feb 05: Denver Fillmore, CO

Feb 06: Salt Lake City Complex, UT

Feb 08: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Feb 09: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Feb 11: San Francisco Warfield, CA

Feb 12: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

May 07: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

