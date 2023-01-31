Fall Out Boy announce US arena tour with Bring Me The Horizon

Fall Out Boy have announced a North American tour with Bring Me The Horizon as special guests.

Kicking off on June 21 in Chicago, the emo icons will continue on through Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Arizona, California and more, before finishing up in New Jersey on August 6.

Supporting FOB and BMTH on select dates on the 25-plus date summer run will be Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr.

"🚨 WAKE UP, we’re going on tour 🚨 ✨So Much For (Tour) Dust✨ is coming to stadiums & amphitheatres this summer!" the Chicago rockers wrote on social media.

Ticket pre-sales for So Much For (Tour) Dust will go live on February 2 from 10am local time.

General tickets will become available from February 3 at 10am local time, from the official Fall Out Boy website.

So Much For (Tour) Dust is in support of Fall Out Boy’s forthcoming eighth studio album So Much (For) Stardust, which is set to arrive on March 24, 2023 via Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2.

So far from the new record, the band have shared the singles Love From The Other Side and Heartbreak Feels So Good.

Speaking of the upcoming project, vocalist Patrick Stump says: "Technology has made it really easy to make records much more quickly these days. There’s nothing wrong with that, and that spontaneity can be exciting.

“But we wanted to get back to the way we used to work. We wanted to make a record that was really lovingly crafted and deliberate and patiently guided – like someone cooked you a delicate meal. I’m not a very proud guy, but I’m pretty proud of this record.”

Find Fall Out Boy tour dates below:

Jun 21: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jun 23: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jun 24: Bonner Springs Azura Amphitheater, KS

Jun 27: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jun 28: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Jun 30: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Jul 01: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 02: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA

Jul 05: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 07: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 09: Englewood Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 11: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jul 13: Somerset Somerset Amphitheater, WI

Jul 15: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 16: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Jul 18: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 19: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 21: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 22: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Jul 24: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 25: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 26: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheater, GA

Jul 29: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 01: Forest Hills Forest Hills Stadium, NY

Aug 02: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 04: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Aug 05: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 06: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ