Fall Out Boy share dramatic new single Love From The Other Side

Fall Out Boy have announced the arrival of their eighth studio album, So Much (For) Stardust, set for release on March 24, 2023 via Fueled By Ramen/DCD2.

The new LP will serve as the band's first full-length offering since 2018's Mania, and will feature the newly-dropped single, Love From The Other Side.

Directed by David Braun and Open The Portal, the single's accompanying video sees the band, formed of vocalist/guitarist Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, guitarist Joe Trohman and drummer Andy Hurley, star in their own dystopian fairy tale adventure, complete with wolves, sea-bound voyages (to emo island) and electrifying battles against monsters.

“Technology has made it really easy to make records much more quickly these days. There’s nothing wrong with that, and that spontaneity can be exciting," explains Stump, speaking of their forthcoming comeback album.

“But we wanted to get back to the way we used to work. We wanted to make a record that was really lovingly crafted and deliberate and patiently guided – like someone cooked you a delicate meal. I’m not a very proud guy, but I’m pretty proud of this record.”

While Wentz says: "Our band has been an ongoing art project for twenty years and we know there have been many inception points along that journey.

"We wanted to create an album that merged those points together – something new, but carved from our foundation. Fueled By Ramen and Elektra seemed like the perfect home for this.”

Production duties on the record were helmed by Neal Avron, who was responsible for iconic Fall Out Boy albums Under The Cork Tree, Infinity On High and Folie à Deux.

On working with Avron for this record, stump says: “Neal not only taught us how to make records, but has a unique capacity to really take time and focus on a record. We thought it was a no-brainer to work with him again, on a record where that was very important to us, and he was gracious enough to agree to work with us.”

Listen to Love From The Other Side below:

Over the past few months, Fall Out Boy have been getting up to all sorts of weirdly cryptic promotional activities for the forthcoming release, including sending fans postcards from a mysterious 'Pink Seashell Beach', strange letters, and also by mailing them actual sea shells. One was even received by Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes, who declared via Instagram: "Wtf what is this & why is it at my house".

Today's release announcement coincides with a new letter shared via their social media, which read: "Time is luck...

"Finish another tour. You reflect but not like a gem in the sun - more like a year long stare into yourself in a mirror in another airplane bathroom.."

Check out the full message below:

