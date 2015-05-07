Faith No More to stream Detroit concert

Faith No More will stream their May 8 show at The Fillmore in Detroit via Yahoo Live.

The event is one of the first dates of the band’s spring tour of North America, which opened in Vancouver on April 15.

Faith No More are on the road in support of their first album in 18 years, Sol Invictus, which will be issued on May 18.

Keyboardist Roddy Bottum says the band needed to push themselves and their fans with new material for the concert stage.

Bottum says: “We got really bored with what we were doing. We felt like there are a whole lot of people out there who look to us to be inspired by what we do artistically. So to be doing old songs on a big stage, over and over, felt kind of cheap and easy – and a little too safe a place to be.

“That’s not who we are. We’ve always pushed buttons, we’ve always rubbed against the grain, and we’ve always challenged things.”

The Detroit shows streams on Friday, May 8, starting at 9.15pm EST (2.15am Saturday BST) at Yahoo Live.

Fans will also be able to stream the concert through Yahoo Screen on iOS, Android, mobile web, desktop, and smart TV platforms – including Apple TV, Roku and Xbox 360.

Faith No More will play three UK dates next month:

Jun 13: Download festival

Jun 14: Glasgow O2 Academy

Jun 17: London Roundhouse