Eyehategod cancel European tour

Eyehategod have cancelled their summer European tour due to “personal issues” and “scheduling complications.”

The New Orleans outfit were scheduled to play a run of shows in July and August.

They say in a statement: “Eyehategod sadly regret to inform our European and UK fans, friends and promoters that we will not be coming over this July and August.

“Personal issues as well as scheduling complications have forced us to postpone until further notice. We’re very sorry about this situation. Thanks everyone for their patience.”

Last year, the band were forced to cancel their Australian and Mexican tours on doctor’s orders due to frontman Mike Williams’ mental health struggles.

Their last release was their 2014 self-titled album.

Jul 17: Bezirk Landstrasse Viper Room, Austria

Jul 24: Wiesbaden Kulturzentrum Schlachthof, Germany

Jul 26: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

Jul 27: London Underworld, UK

Jul 28: Liverpool The Magnet, UK

Jul 31: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Aug 02: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Aug 03: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Aug 06: Oslo BLA, Norway

