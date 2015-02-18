Eyehategod fear for Williams' mental health

Eyehategod have cancelled their upcoming Australian and Mexican tour dates after becoming concerned about the mental health of frontman Mike IX Williams.

He’s currently resting after the band performed two runs of US shows against doctor’s orders – and aims to be back in action in time for their UK and Europe dates in April.

Eyehategod say in a statement: “We regret to have to cancel our Australian and Mexican dates. Mike’s mental stability and health are serious issues at this point. We are very, very sorry for putting our fans and business partners in this miserable position.

“We will make up these tours as soon as possible.”

Last year Williams discussed the band’s decision to continue after the 2013 death of drummer Joey LaCaze, saying: “We never thought it was over – it just didn’t feel right. We knew Joey was like, ‘You’d better not quit.’ We could all feel this vibe.”

Eyehategod play this year’s Desertfest in London on April 24. Tickets are on sale now, with a special offer that includes access to TeamRock’s magazines Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog.