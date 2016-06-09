Mario DuPlantier: Gojira will work faster on the next album

Mario DuPlantier says fans won’t have to wait as long for the next Gojira album.

Their forthcoming record Magma will be launched on June 17 – four years after their last studio release, L’Enfant Sauvage.

But the drummer says they already have a lot of ideas for future material.

He tells Metal Vani: “I think we will go faster this time because we have tons to release. So there is good potential for a new album – not in four years, but before.

“We are talking about it and we don’t want to wait too long for another album.”

Mario and his vocalist/guitarist brother Joe previously said that many of the songs were half-written when their mother died last year – and admitted that writing the album helped them deal with her loss.

The sticksman also recalls Joe spending whole nights alone in his New York studio that he designed himself while working on Magma.

Mario adds: “He was in the studio when nobody else was. He would spend entire nights working on Magma in this bubble, by himself, with nobody to hear him. If you don’t stop him, he would work forever.

“I was listening to the stuff he made, like, ‘Wow, this is so emotional. We can feel that you’re alone.’ It’s great having no one there to judge you when you’re recording. It’s a very emotional process.”

Magma can be pre-ordered via Gojira’s webstore. Gojira will appear at a run of festival dates this summer, including the Download festival, Donington, on June 12.

They’re also the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Gojira Magma tracklist

The Shooting Star Silvera The Cell Stranded Yellow Stone Magma Pray Only Pain Low Lands Liberation

Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 12: Donington Download, UK

Jun 14: Grenoble La Belle Electrique, France

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 03: Helsingfors Tuska Festival, Finland

Jul 08: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 16: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 17: Festival D’Ete Quebec, Canada

Jul 23: Eid Malakoff Festival, Norway

Aug 13: Catton Bloodstock Festival, UK

Gojira and the bands changing the world in the new issue of Metal Hammer