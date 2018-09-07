Exploring Birdsong to support Godsticks on UK tour

Exploring Birdsong have been confirmed as support for Godsticks on their upcoming UK tour.

Godsticks have three shows planned in October in Manchester, Newcastle and Glasgow – with the Liverpool-based trio of vocalist and pianist Lynsey Ward, bassist and keyboardist Jonny Knight and drummer Matt Harrison opening on all three dates.

Godsticks say: "We were really impressed by Exploring Birdsong’s performance when they opened for us in Camden Assembly earlier this year, and the crowd felt the same! So we’re excited to team up with them again as we head north for these autumn shows."

Godsticks singer and guitarist Darran Charles adds: “We’re very much hoping to road-test some new material on the upcoming tour. Even though the songs from Faced With Rage still feel fresh and we love playing them, we almost never stop writing.

“Wherever possible, and just as we did with the songs from our latest album, we like to try out new songs live before ever committing them to record, just to see how well a song works first.

“Fortunately, we’ve never had to drop a song yet because it got a poor reception, so hopefully we’re doing something right!”

Charles continues: “We’re hoping that the many people that came out to see us during all those tours with The Aristocrats, Mike Keneally and The Pineapple Thief will also come out to see our headline shows.

“We intend to make them very special and will be performing tracks from our entire back catalogue, some of which have never been performed live. Rehearsals are already under way and we’re champing at the bit to get out there!”

In June, Godsticks released an acoustic version of their track We Are Leaving which was launched to coincide with their set at the Stone Free festival.

Godsticks & Exploring Birdsong 2018 UK tour dates

Oct 12: Manchester Soup Kitchen

Oct 13: Newcastle The Cluny 2

Oct 14: Glasgow The Garage Attic