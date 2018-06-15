Listen to Godsticks new acoustic song

Godsticks have released a brand new acoustic version of We Are Leaving.

The Welsh band recorded the song ahead of their appearance at the Stone Free festival this weekend.

Says guitarist/singer Darran Charles: “A huge number of the people I grew up with became heroin addicts and although I wasn’t personally in danger of falling into that lifestyle, I could see how easy it was to fall into the clutches of addiction, especially when all those around you had fallen victims themselves.

“However, many years later some of those who did manage to escape that environment were able to beat the addiction, and I think that kind of hope is reflected in the song.”

The track originally appeared in electric form on Godsticks’ 2017 album, Faced With Rage.

“Faced With Rage is the only Godsticks album that doesn’t feature an acoustic guitar. But as I was messing around with an acoustic guitar a few months ago I began playing the rhythm part for ‘We are leaving’ and it sounded really nice. I played it to the rest of the band and they agreed, so we began working on a new stripped-back arrangement of the song.”

Godsticks appear on the Indigo stage at Stone Free festival at 12noon on Sunday 12 June. The band play three shows of their own in October. Details can be found below.

Godsticks UK tour dates

12 Oct: Soup Kitchen, Manchester (co-headlining with Trojan Horse)

13 Oct: The Cluny 2, Newcaste

14 Oct: The Garage Attic, Glasgow

Ticket details can be found here.

For all ticket details: https://godsticks.co.uk/gigs