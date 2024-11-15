Exploring Birdsong share video for reflective new single Stitch

UK pop prog trio Exploring Birdsong have shared a new video for their latest single, the reflective Stitch. It follows the release of previous single, Weight In Gold.

"Stitch was a song that came together really quickly for us," comments Exploring Birdsong. "In a moment of borderline crazed inspiration, a lot of the key elements for 'Stitch' have existed more or less since the very first demo. We’re always keen to try new things and pull influence from lots of obscure places - this one unapologetically referencing the Davy Jones organ scene from Pirates Of The Caribbean (if you know, you know).

"The song itself is essentially about teamwork in a relationship, trying to feel strong in the face of adversity because someone you have helped to carry in the past is now carrying you. Despite Stitch being a return to heavy Birdsong, we wanted the message to be a fairly sweet one.”

Exploring Birding are currently working with a new production team of Tom Peters (engineering and mixing) and Grant Berry (mastering), as they prepare work for their debut full-length album for Long Branch Records.

The band, Lynsey Ward on vocals and piano, Jonny Knight on bass and synthesisers and Matt Harrison on drums and percussion released their second EP Dancing In The Face Of Danger last year.