Exploring Birdsong share punchy video for anthemic new single Weight In Gold

UK prog pop trio Exploring Birdsong will begin work on their debut full-length album soon

Melodic prog trio Exploring Birdsong drummer Matt Harrison dons the boxing gloves and takes a pummelling in the band's video for their brand new single Weight In Gold.

"The music video is the most fun we’ve ever had on a shoot," the band say. "Really, all of the songs left to release this year each display a different side of us in their own right. Differing vastly from each other, and don’t have a place on our debut album, but are still, completely, authentically us.

"Weight In Gold was another song that was initially written way back during our time in university as part of our songwriting module," comment the band. "In a similar way to The Collpase, it existed in a wildly different form back then, and we knew we wanted to release it at some point, but didn’t want to waste what we thought is one of the strongest choruses we had in the bank. The benefit of having time to leave it alone and eventually revisit it has given us what we think is a song that encapsulates us pretty perfectly - and although up to this point, it’s the poppiest song we’ve released, it still feels like it is a really natural fit within the way our writing and arranging has progressed over the last year or so."

The band are currently working with a new production team of Tom Peters - engineering and mixing and Grant Berry - mastering, as they prepare work for their debut full-length album for Long Branch Records.

Exploring Birdsong released their second EP Dancing In The Face Of Danger last year.

