Exploring Birdsong share video for plaintive piano-led ballad All I Lack

UK pop prog trio Exploring Birdsong have shared a new video for their latest single, the plaintive piano-led ballad All I Lack.

The single highlights both the vocal prowess and piano playing of Lynsey Ward, with subtle backing from bassist and synthesiser player Jonny Knight and drummer Matt Harrison, ending with a quite striking spoken-word passage.

"All I Lack being the last single ahead of our album release feels pretty profound," the band say. "It would make sense for this song to indicate where we’re headed next and let our listeners into what has been happening at Birdsong HQ, but that has never really how we’ve chosen to operate. This song has shades of old (in the most literal sense - there are actual parts and stems from old songs in here) and new, whilst still being totally true to us, which feels fitting as we move ahead in our next phase as a band.



"Essentially a love song, we’re tapping into new areas of songwriting that we’re starting to become more comfortable with exploring. Lyrically, All I Lack faces the beauty of the feeling of loving someone, whilst knowing your time together at some point will end; and, as a result, wanting to almost stretch time so it never has to end. Arguably, it is easier to write whilst staying within the parameters of a concept or narrative. Writing about real life takes a degree of introspection that can be uncomfortable sometimes, but essential in taking us to new places and maturing our writing. This one means a lot to us, and feels like a great way to close this chapter of the band. We can’t wait for people to guess what on earth this album is going to be like!"

Exploring Birdsong have recently released videos for the singles Stitch and Weight In Gold.

The band are currently working with a new production team of Tom Peters (engineering and mixing) and Grant Berry (mastering), as they prepare work for their debut full-length album for Long Branch Records, which will follow last year's acclaimed Dancing In The Face Of Danger EP.

Exploring Birdsong - All I Lack (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On