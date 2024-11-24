Exist Immortal share video for anthemic and punchy new single By Design

London-based prog metallers Exist Immortal have shared a video for their brand new single By Design. The quintet plan to take some time following the release of this standalone single and their final show of the year to write a brand new EP.

"We are pleased to announce our latest offering By Design," the band say. "This song includes elements from everything we have developed this year, including some of our heaviest riffs but also our prettiest clean sections. By Design explores the journey of self-navigating self-doubt, societal pressures and the importance of holding onto hope and connection. We can’t wait for everyone to hear it!



"Fresh off the back of two sold-out shows in London and Cambridge, the momentum is building and we can’t wait to crack on into 2025 with more new music, plus many more tour dates. Catch us at our final show of the year on December 7 in Brighton!"

It's been a strong year for the young prog metallers who toured Japan with US prog legends Cynic and also appeared at this year's Bloodstock Festival.

Exist Immortal's last show of 2024 will be at Brighton's Arch 187 venue on December

