Exclusive: Voices unveil bizarre and beautiful new video

Proving that the UK black metal scene isn’t just about fields and venerating the past, it’s also about looming concrete, claustrophobia, paranoia and all manner of psycho-sexual neuroses, Voices’ second album, London was a fever-dream, 5am travelogue though the spider warren that is our capital city where night buses fear to stop and dodgy looking characters are stepping out of the shadows, offering red pills and muttering about rabbit holes.

Having fleshed out their warped, urban vision with a number of artful and eerie short films, the four-piece are finally about to reveal their first full-length video for the track Last Train Victoria Line. Directed by guitarist/vocalist Sam Loynes, it’s awash with all the surrealism, sexuality and outright wrongness you could hope for, and we are very proud to premier it right here. Delve into Last Train Victoria Line, prepare to leave the grid and find out just how deep the rabbit hole goes!

