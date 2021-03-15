Evanescence announce new graphic novel series

Evanescence have announced details of their new graphic anthology series Echoes From The Void.

The fantasy series will include five volumes that feature story adaptions from Evanescence's albums, including their upcoming release The Bitter Truth, that's out on March 26. The first edition will explore stories inspired by two new tracks, Better Without You and Wasted On You, with tales written by Carrie Lee South and Blake Northcott (Arena Mode saga, DC’s Catwoman) and illustrations from Abigail Larson and Kelly McKernan.

Evanescence's Amy Lee says of the series: “I am so excited about this project series. The possibilities are endless. Collaborating across art forms like this is so unique, and it’s been fascinating to see how many different lives a song can have, like alternate realities. I look forward to working on this throughout the year and am so honoured to break open this new world for our music."

Llexi Leon, CEO of Incendium, said: “Reflecting Evanescence’s distinctive output, Echoes From The Void is equal parts haunting and whimsical; the pages are filled with beauty, loss, struggle, and triumph. It’s a fantastical journey that debuts a host of original characters and imaginative worlds that have been a joy to realize, and thanks to Amy pushing the envelope with every conversation, we’ve been able to curate a unique body of work that defies expectations of the medium.”

The series will be launched under Incendium's new music-focused OPUS imprint. The first print edition of each issue will be released as a limited-edition collectible comic book. Each first printing will be limited to 3,000 copies and you will be able to order them here. The first issue is available now and ships in June. You can also order special art prints from the first issue now.

Artwork by Kelly McKernan (Image credit: Kelly McKernan)