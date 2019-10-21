Esoterica premiere new video for In Dreams with Prog

UK prog metallers Esoterica have premiered their brand new video for their new single In Dreams with Prog. It's the second single the band have released after a hiatus - their last album, was released in 2012 (under the name Eso). You can watch the whole new video below.

"The song came to me in a dream, I woke up one morning and had this melody going around my head - it was magical," drummer and producer Luke Keast tells Prog. "I went straight to my guitar and keyboard and recorded it quickly; in about 20 minutes. It sounded exactly like it did in my head. This is a really special song for us; even after four albums, if someone asked me now ‘what’s your best song… what do Esoterica sound like?’ I would play them this song.”

The new single has been recorded by Mat Sampson (IDLES, Turbowolf), mixed by Matt Hyde (Slipknot, Fightstar) while the video was produced by Dark Fable Media (Devin Townsend, Serj Tankian).

In Dreams is taken from the band's forthcoming, as yet untitled new album, which will be released in 2020. The band have announced the following live dates for next year.

Manchester Deaf Institute - April 23

Birmingham Actress & Bishop - 24

London The Black Heart - 25

Bournemouth The Anvil - May 1