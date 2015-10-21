Trending

Escape The Fate launch Alive video

View promo for track from upcoming album Hate Me

Escape The Fate have released a video for their track Alive.

It’s taken from upcoming fifth album Hate Me, due on October 30 via Eleven Seven Music.

Frontman Craig Mabbitt says of the album: “It has been a real team effort this time around. We’ve all worked on lyrics, all contributed to the songwriting process.

“We’re the most unified as a team I think we’ve ever been, certainly in my history in the band. I actually wish we hadn’t done a self-titled album already because I think this is our most definitive statement yet.”

Escape the fate tour Europe early next year.

HATE ME TRACKLIST

  1. Just A Memory
  2. Live For Today
  3. Remember Every Scar
  4. Breaking Me Down
  5. Get Up, Get Out
  6. Les Enfants Terribles (The Terrible Children)
  7. Alive
  8. Hate Me
  9. I Won’t Break
  10. Let Me Be
