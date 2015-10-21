Escape The Fate launch Alive video

Escape The Fate have released a video for their track Alive.

It’s taken from upcoming fifth album Hate Me, due on October 30 via Eleven Seven Music.

Frontman Craig Mabbitt says of the album: “It has been a real team effort this time around. We’ve all worked on lyrics, all contributed to the songwriting process.

“We’re the most unified as a team I think we’ve ever been, certainly in my history in the band. I actually wish we hadn’t done a self-titled album already because I think this is our most definitive statement yet.”

Escape the fate tour Europe early next year.

HATE ME TRACKLIST