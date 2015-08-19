Escape The Fate don't fear the hate

Escape The Fate’s fifth album will be released in October ahead of a 2016 European tour.

The Las Vegas band will issue Hate Me on October 30 and they’ve released the tracklist and sleeve art. Their European tour kicks off in Manchester on January 28.

Singer Craig Mabbitt says: “Lyrically, a lot of these tracks are based around the hate we’ve received over the years and just embracing that and using it to our own advantage.

“I’ve had to step up to the plate lately, for the fans as much as anything else, because they take the name Escape The Fate very seriously and I owe them something for that, for all the support they’ve shown us over the years.

“It’s very humbling for me to be able to listen to this collection of songs and think about where we’ve come from and what we’ve been through to get to this point.”

The album’s lead track Just A Memory can be streamed below. It’s being given away for free at the band’s website for a short period.

HATE ME TRACKLIST

01. Just A Memory 02. Live For Today 03. Remember Every Scar 04. Breaking Me Down 05. Get Up, Get Out 06. Les Enfants Terribles (The Terrible Children) 07. Alive 08. Hate Me 09. I Won’t Break 10. Let Me Be

Jan 28: Manchester Club Academy, UK Jan 29: Glasgow Cathouse, UK Jan 30: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK Jan 31: Paris Le Divan Du Monde, France Feb 02: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany Feb 03: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland Feb 04: Munich Strom, Germany Feb 05: Milan Legend Club, Italy Feb 06: Pordenone Deposito, Itaky Feb 08: Vienna Szene, Austria Feb 09: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic Feb 10: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany Feb 11: Hamburg Logo, Germany Feb 12: Amsterdam Melgweg, Netherlands Feb 13: Coln Underground, Germany Feb 14: Hasselt Mod Box, Belgium Feb 16: London Electric Ballroom, UK Feb 18: Moscow Red Club, Russia Feb 19: St Petersburg Cosmonavt Club, Russia