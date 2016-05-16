Eric Clapton launches Spiral video

Eric Clapton has released an animated video for his track Spiral.

It appears on upcoming album I Still Do, which arrives on May 20 – and represents his first studio work with producer Glyn Johns since 1977’s Slowhand.

Clapton recently told Classic Rock: “I gave him a call and said, ‘Let’s go out for a bite to eat just to prove that we’re still mates.’ During that dinner I said we should do something, to celebrate the coming-up of our 40th anniversary. So we booked some time and went in the studio.”

An hour-long TV special on Clapton and his latest work will be broadcast on the day of the album’s launch.

Exclusive: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’ - Eric Clapton speaks