Eric Clapton is focus of TV special

Eric Clapton is the focus of a TV special to be aired on May 20, tying in with the launch of latest album I Still Do.

Entitled I Still Do: An Intimate Discussion About Rock, the Blues and Shepherd’s Pie, the show will be broadcast on VH1 Classic at 8pm then MTV Live an hour later.

The record is Clapton’s first collaboration with producer Glyn Johns since 1977’s groundbreaking Slowhand release.

The guitarist recently told Classic Rock: “I gave him a call and said, ‘Let’s go out for a bite to eat just to prove that we’re still mates.’ During that dinner I said we should do something, to celebrate the coming-up of our 40th anniversary. So we booked some time and went in the studio.”

Explaining the hour-long TV show’s light-hearted title, Clapton says: “Even now, I don’t link pain and suffering with blues music. I’ve heard people say, ‘Oh, it’s depressing,’ or. ‘Doesn’t it get you down?’

“I find it enlightening. I get the opposite effect from it.”

He released a lyric video for Can’t Let You Do It this week, and he’ll launch another track, Spiral, next week.

