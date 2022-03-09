Envy Of None premiere video for their second single Look Inside

Envy Of None, the new music outfit featuring Rush founding guitarist Alex Lifeson, have premiered the video for their second single, Look Inside, which you can watch in full below.

It's taken from the quartet's upcoming self-titled debut album, which will be released through Kscope on April 11. ALongside Lifeson, Envy of None feature former Coney Hatch bassist Andy Curran, vocalist Maiah Wayne and accomplished producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini.

“I was in my studio late one night, headphones on… a few glasses of red wine deep and thought, wouldn’t it be fun to pull out my bass, blow up the tone, double it and play to a really messed up super slow drum groove," explains Curran, of Look Inside. "It’s got a real stoner vibe to it. That’s what happens when you mix wine and bass… Mission accomplished! “.

“Sometimes you have to shine a light on all the ugliest pieces of yourself in order to truly change, and you have to keep slaying that dragon over and over again," adds Wayne. "It is a continuous, slow and painful process. The guitars and bass really drive the grittiness and heaviness I felt when I wrote those lyrics. It feels like an all-encompassing sludge, and that is what I absolutely love about this song."

Envy Of None will be available as a limited edition Deluxe Version, presented in a gatefold sleeve with a blue coloured vinyl LP, 2 CDs including a 5 track bonus disc, 28 page Booklet with exclusive content, as a CD featuring a 16 page poster booklet, as black vinyl/baby blue coloured vinyl (North America exclusive)/white coloured vinyl and as a digital release.

Pre-order Envy Of None.