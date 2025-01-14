Envy Of None detail upcoming second album Stygian Wavz

Canadian/American art rock quartet Envy Of None have announced that they will release their second album, Stygian Wavz, through Kscope on March 14.

The band have also shared a brand new video for the track Stygian Waves, which follows the release of previous singles Not Dead Yet and Under The Stars, both of whch also feature on the upcoming album

"This track is a favourite of all 4 EONs," enthuses former Coney Hatch bassist Andy Curran. "Despite the fact of the spartan lyrical content, this song features our sweet Maiah on lead vocals. Her harmonies and layers of vocals are literally symphonic! It’s hard to put a finger on what style or genre this one is…and we’re proud of that!”

Curran is joined on the album by fellow bandmates, Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson and vocalist Maiah Wayne and producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini.

Stygian Wavz will be released on a selection of formats including coloured vinyl, standard black vinyl, CD, Blu-ray, digitally and as a special deluxe edition boxset, which includes CD and Blu-ray (with Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround & Hi-Res Stereo Mixes and 4 promo videos), plus Gatefold Green & Black Marble LP with individual band member prints and a 12-page booklet featuring track-by-track notes from the band and exclusive photography.

You can view the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Stygian Wavz.

Envy Of None: Stygian Wavz

1. Not Dead Yet

2. The Story

3. Under The Stars

4. Thrill Of The Chase

5. Handle With Care

6. That Was Then

7. Raindrops

8. New Trip

9. Clouds

10. The End

11. Stygian Waves