Envy Of None share video for new single Under The Stars featuring "an unmistakable “Alex” guitar solo!"...

Canadian modern art rock quartet Envy Of None are back with another new single, this time the suitably moody and atmospheric Under The Stars, which features what bandmate Andy Curran calls "An unmistakable “Alex” guitar solo!" from Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson.

It's the second single release from the band, following Day Of The Dead, which the band released back in October, which suggests they're gearing up to announce their second album, which they've been working on in the studio with an expected release date in the Spring of 2025. Envy Of None released their self-titled debut album through Kscope back in 2022.

“Alf and I toiled over this one for months and really felt, even at its rough demo stage that we had something special, exclaims bassist and keyboardist Curran. "We left a ton of space for Maiah in the verses and there’s such a cool mood shift when the chorus hits. Joe Vitale's drum track and percussion added an almost trance-like vibe and the icing on the cake, is an unmistakable “Alex” guitar solo. I’m a romantic at heart and the message here is universal. Soul mates, "two against the world!”

Alongside the former Coney Hatch man and Lifeson, Envy Of None also feature vocalist Maiah Wayne and producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini.

Envy Of None - Under The Stars - Official Video - YouTube Watch On