Envy Of None return with new track No Dead Yet, in time for Halloween

By
( )
published

Alt.prog quartet  Envy Of None will release their second album in Spring 2025

Envy Of None
(Image credit: Richard Sibbald)

Canadian modern alt.prog quartet Envy Of None have shared a Day Of The Dead-themed video for brand new single, Not Dead Yet, just in time for Halloween.

The band, who famously feature Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson alongside former Coney Hatch bassist Andy Curran, vocalist Maiah Wayne and producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini, released their self-titled debut album through Kscope back in 2022.

Speaking on the song's meaning, Wayne, who penned the lyrics, shared that it was inspired by Curran's raw chorus line "I'm not dead yet, come on along and see what I am good for". She describes the track as a cathartic anthem, one that embodies resilience and defiance against the forces that aim to tear us down. "Simply continuing to exist, to create, and to fight is inspiring and powerful. You have to continue to exist, to create, and to fight. That’s the heart of the song: keep going and enjoy the ride."

The band are currently working on a secind album which they plan to release in Spring 2025.

Envy Of None - Not Dead Yet - Official Video - YouTube Envy Of None - Not Dead Yet - Official Video - YouTube
Watch On

Envy Of None

(Image credit: Kscope)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.