Envy Of None return with new track No Dead Yet, in time for Halloween

Canadian modern alt.prog quartet Envy Of None have shared a Day Of The Dead-themed video for brand new single, Not Dead Yet, just in time for Halloween.

The band, who famously feature Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson alongside former Coney Hatch bassist Andy Curran, vocalist Maiah Wayne and producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini, released their self-titled debut album through Kscope back in 2022.

Speaking on the song's meaning, Wayne, who penned the lyrics, shared that it was inspired by Curran's raw chorus line "I'm not dead yet, come on along and see what I am good for". She describes the track as a cathartic anthem, one that embodies resilience and defiance against the forces that aim to tear us down. "Simply continuing to exist, to create, and to fight is inspiring and powerful. You have to continue to exist, to create, and to fight. That’s the heart of the song: keep going and enjoy the ride."

The band are currently working on a secind album which they plan to release in Spring 2025.

(Image credit: Kscope)